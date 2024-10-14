iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,870,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,553,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $453,000.

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.68. 161,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

