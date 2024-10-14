iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.20. 1,162,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

