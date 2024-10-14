iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,300 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the September 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,331. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

