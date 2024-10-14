iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.99, with a volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,791 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 185,969 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 241,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 49,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 168,375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

