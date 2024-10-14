iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,851 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,936. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

