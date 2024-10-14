IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.44. 5,490,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,943,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

IonQ Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 525.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 1,598.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 1,961,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 918,265 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

