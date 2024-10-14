IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,915,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 5,927,059 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative net margin of 525.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 4,824.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

