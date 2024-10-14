Investors Purchase High Volume of QUALCOMM Call Options (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 87,288 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,644 call options.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,453,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,238. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

