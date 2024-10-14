Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $13.10.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
