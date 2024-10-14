Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.