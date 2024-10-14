Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.22 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

