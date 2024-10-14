Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $364,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. 6,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

