Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Down 39.6% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 316,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. 868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,585. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

