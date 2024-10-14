Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

