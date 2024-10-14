Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 740.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 178.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 185,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.85. 185,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.