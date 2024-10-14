Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $180.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

