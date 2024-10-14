Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,798,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

QQQ stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $497.15. 13,844,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,183,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.40. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

