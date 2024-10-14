Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is VitalStone Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 9.3% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $494.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.40. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

