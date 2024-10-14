Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 326,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 226,210 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,190,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 167.8% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $957,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SOXQ traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. 300,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,156. The company has a market capitalization of $533.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

