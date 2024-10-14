Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.99.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
