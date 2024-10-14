Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,516. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.