Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Down 30.5% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,400. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

