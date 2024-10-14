Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Bought by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.48. 1,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

