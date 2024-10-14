Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.72 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $43.36 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $7.88 or 0.00012585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00046556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,653,008 coins and its circulating supply is 472,548,720 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Internet Computer has a current supply of 524,262,397.75130886 with 472,158,110.525426 in circulation. The last known price of Internet Computer is 8.01447833 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $43,184,439.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://internetcomputer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

