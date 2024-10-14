Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.41. 9,687,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 58,806,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.