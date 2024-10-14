Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.62.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.46. 257,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.31 and a beta of 1.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,229,000 after acquiring an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 152.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 140,090 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

