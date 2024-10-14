Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $385.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.23. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.13 and a 52 week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.64.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

