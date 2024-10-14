Inspire Investing LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,077,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $178.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.12. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

