Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 242.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Genpact by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Genpact by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 35,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

G opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

