Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Timko bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $141,935. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $939.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

