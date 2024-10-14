Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $278.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

MarketAxess declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.80.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

