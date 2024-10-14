Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -3.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

