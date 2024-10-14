Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 99.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in UGI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

