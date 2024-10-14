Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) by 220.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 3.52% of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LOUP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.57. 4,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $60.68 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

