Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Innate Pharma Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ IPHA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPHA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Innate Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

