Immutable X Price Hits $1.49 on Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $849.76 million and $33.24 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable (IMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Immutable has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,637,774,045.3898141 in circulation. The last known price of Immutable is 1.53398895 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $39,364,700.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.immutable.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

