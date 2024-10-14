Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunocore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Immunocore by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,638,000 after purchasing an additional 399,201 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Immunocore by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Immunocore by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Immunocore by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

