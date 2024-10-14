IDEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.22 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $30.85 million and $2.22 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00253514 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,488,993 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX (IDEX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. IDEX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 807,488,993.04 in circulation. The last known price of IDEX is 0.03819328 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,120,150.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://idex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

