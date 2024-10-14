ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $363.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $383.00 to $363.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICLR. Leerink Partners began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ICON Public from $368.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.67. 60,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $347.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.42.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 22.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 17.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in ICON Public by 1.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in ICON Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

