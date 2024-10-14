HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Up 79.2% in September

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,034,537 shares of HWH International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,801,758.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,264,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,136,755.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

HWH International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HWH International stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. HWH International has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

About HWH International

HWH International ( NASDAQ:HWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

