HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has a $4.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded HUYA from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 162.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 330,659 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth $5,166,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

