Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Update

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hour Loop Stock Down 2.7 %

HOUR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. 5,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.30. Hour Loop has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Hour Loop had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

