Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.00.

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,479,513. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $167.48 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average is $141.45.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

