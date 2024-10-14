HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HTBI. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $596.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.81. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $36.79.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.75%.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
