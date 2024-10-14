HitBTC Token Tops One Day Volume of $263,517.31 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $263,517.31 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Telegram](https://t.me/EN%5FHitBTC)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/hitbtc)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/hitbtc/)

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

