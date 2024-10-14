Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $262.53 and last traded at $262.53, with a volume of 15392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.53.
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.00.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
