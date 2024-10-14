Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $262.53 and last traded at $262.53, with a volume of 15392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.53.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 148,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

