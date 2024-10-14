High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $600.44 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $566.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.96. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

