High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $148.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $159.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.