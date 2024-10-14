High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

