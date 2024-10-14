High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $265.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.80. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $265.20.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

