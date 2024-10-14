High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VUG opened at $388.79 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.45. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
